How Many Episodes Are In Criminal Minds: Evolution?

Not everyone was a fan of the new and improved "Evolution," and when it came to how the story played out, some people preferred the good old days of "Criminal Minds," like a Reddit user who wrote, "I just kind of miss being able to watch an episode and not have to have seen the previous episodes to understand what's going on."

Others had a more desperate perspective on the situation, and while they didn't like what "Evolution" had to offer, some users felt it was satisfying enough to fill the void the series left behind, like u/jessieagain, who wrote, "if you're just desperate for CM [like me] then there is a lot to like about this season." Some fans only tuned in because of their love of the original, like u/lashesnlipstick, who wrote, "I don't like it, but I watch every episode because I loved the original series." Enduring something that isn't entertaining is an impressive level of devotion that "Criminal Minds" has apparently earned from certain followers.

But then there are those who think the best way to enjoy every episode of "Criminal Minds: Evolution" is as long as people don't associate it whatsoever with its predecessor, like u/mikaylagrace_ who wrote in a post, "If you think of it as criminal minds, or the next season of CM, you won't like it. Think of it as a separate show and you should."

While there are several schools of thought on how "Criminal Minds: Evolution" compares to the original, it seems like the best way to crack this case is for curious investigators to dive right in and see for themselves if it's worth watching.