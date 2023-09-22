Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs Kong Swipes Hallmark's Best Greeting Card Gimmick

In the 1970s, Marvel owned the Godzilla comics license, which later went to Dark Horse Comics. King Kong has been licensed by several publishers over the last half century, but his most notable comics have come from Dark Horse. This particular series will be published by DC and is something of a throwback to the '90s and early '2000s, when there were many inter-company crossovers such as "Marvel/Gen13," Spider-Man/Invincible," and "Batman Versus Predator."

However, in the modern era, crossovers have been much less frequent, likely due to publishers being more protective and strict with their licenses. It's notable that DC has been involved in the bigger ones we have seen in recent years, including "Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," which was co-published with IDW Publishing and later adapted into an animated movie.

"Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong" promises to be an exciting and unique crossover featuring characters most fans never thought would ever coexist, and the new Battle Roar variants should do an excellent job of getting readers pumped for what's coming in the miniseries. You can check out Christian Duce's connecting variant cover art below.

DC Comics/Christian Duce

The first issue of "Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong" is slated to be released on October 17, 2023. The connecting Battle Roar SFX variants will have a USD $14.99 cover price.

