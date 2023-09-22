Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs Kong Swipes Hallmark's Best Greeting Card Gimmick
DC Comics is borrowing a page out of the Hallmark Cards playbook with a new type of variant cover featuring SoundFX designed to bring the epic upcoming "Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong" to life and offer readers a unique kind of comic book experience.
The official DC Comics Twitter account has shared a new look at the publisher's upcoming crossover with Legendary Comics. In the video, writer Brian Buccellato ("The Flash") unboxes variant covers for the first issue of the comic featuring Battle Roar SFX. Much like Hallmark Cards that play a message or sound when opened, when readers open the cover with Godzilla on the front, they'll hear the Kaijus' iconic scream. Similarly, the King Kong cover features the giant ape letting out a terrifying howl.
The covers are a pair of connecting variants by artist Christian Duce ("I Am Batman") for "Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong" #1, with the art showcasing the superteam and the legendary monsters by their sides. Check out the video below, which also showcases art for the series featuring the iconic Kaiju with the caption "Hear Him Rragghh!"
Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong is set to be an epic crossover
Hear them ROAR! Writer Brian Buccellato unboxes the JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. GODZILLA VS. KONG #1 Battle Roar SFX connecting covers. Pre-order both at your local comic shop today. @LegendaryComics @Legendary pic.twitter.com/gxKqpAcMV6— DC (@DCOfficial) September 22, 2023
In the 1970s, Marvel owned the Godzilla comics license, which later went to Dark Horse Comics. King Kong has been licensed by several publishers over the last half century, but his most notable comics have come from Dark Horse. This particular series will be published by DC and is something of a throwback to the '90s and early '2000s, when there were many inter-company crossovers such as "Marvel/Gen13," Spider-Man/Invincible," and "Batman Versus Predator."
However, in the modern era, crossovers have been much less frequent, likely due to publishers being more protective and strict with their licenses. It's notable that DC has been involved in the bigger ones we have seen in recent years, including "Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," which was co-published with IDW Publishing and later adapted into an animated movie.
"Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong" promises to be an exciting and unique crossover featuring characters most fans never thought would ever coexist, and the new Battle Roar variants should do an excellent job of getting readers pumped for what's coming in the miniseries. You can check out Christian Duce's connecting variant cover art below.
The first issue of "Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong" is slated to be released on October 17, 2023. The connecting Battle Roar SFX variants will have a USD $14.99 cover price.