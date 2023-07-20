DC Unites The Justice League To Battle Godzilla & Kong In New Roaring Comic

Contains spoilers for "Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong"

The Justice League is gearing up for one of their most shocking and bombastic fights yet, with a new "Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong" miniseries coming to DC Comics later this year.

The Justice League have fought against some of the biggest threats to the DC Universe in their storied history in the comics. From the apocalyptic Anti-Life Equation-seeking Darkseid to the universe-shaking Anti-Monitor, the greatest heroes have taken on foes of all shapes and sizes. Now, DC Comics is doing a crossover that few saw coming, with the Justice League taking on King Kong, Godzilla, and the Monsterverse in a brand-new seven-issue series.

While Godzilla used to have an ongoing series at Marvel Comics, the giant Kaiju is coming to a new world in an unexpected crossover between DC Comics and Legendary. For comic book fans who have eagerly awaited Godzilla and King Kong's arrival in the world of Batman, Superman, and more iconic characters, you are about to get your wish. Jim Lee, DC President, Publisher, and Chief Creative Officer, called the miniseries one of comic's ultimate "What If" storylines coming to life, referring to it as a "no-holds-barred battle, decades in the making, and no bona fide comics fan will want to miss it!"