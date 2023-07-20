DC Unites The Justice League To Battle Godzilla & Kong In New Roaring Comic
Contains spoilers for "Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong"
The Justice League is gearing up for one of their most shocking and bombastic fights yet, with a new "Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong" miniseries coming to DC Comics later this year.
The Justice League have fought against some of the biggest threats to the DC Universe in their storied history in the comics. From the apocalyptic Anti-Life Equation-seeking Darkseid to the universe-shaking Anti-Monitor, the greatest heroes have taken on foes of all shapes and sizes. Now, DC Comics is doing a crossover that few saw coming, with the Justice League taking on King Kong, Godzilla, and the Monsterverse in a brand-new seven-issue series.
While Godzilla used to have an ongoing series at Marvel Comics, the giant Kaiju is coming to a new world in an unexpected crossover between DC Comics and Legendary. For comic book fans who have eagerly awaited Godzilla and King Kong's arrival in the world of Batman, Superman, and more iconic characters, you are about to get your wish. Jim Lee, DC President, Publisher, and Chief Creative Officer, called the miniseries one of comic's ultimate "What If" storylines coming to life, referring to it as a "no-holds-barred battle, decades in the making, and no bona fide comics fan will want to miss it!"
The new crossover will be an action-packed affair
"Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong" comes from writer Brian Buccellato ("The Flash"), Christian Duce ("I Am Batman"), and Luis Guerrero ("Blue Beetle"), and will tell an action-packed story featuring the Justice League and the Monsterverse's most iconic Kaiju. The comic will start with a fight between the Justice League and the Legion of Doom, leading to Godzilla, King Kong, and more creatures from the Monsterverse arriving in the DC Universe. The Justice League will fight (and possibly work alongside) Kong and Godzilla to protect Earth from the city-crushing threats. Buccellato said in a press release that he's incredibly excited to be one of the architects behind the exciting new crossover between heroes and monsters.
"I've had the good fortune to write most of the legendary DC Super Heroes before—from my time on The Flash, Detective Comics, and Injustice," said Brian Buccellato. "This time I get to build something way larger-than-life using all the toys in two different sandboxes. It's such a thrill to tear open both the DC Universe and Legendary's Monsterverse for this dream project."
Check out the main cover for "Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong" #1 by Drew Johnson, with sound chip variants featuring built-in Kong and Godzilla roars by Duce and Guerrero. Additionally, Jim Lee and Scott Williams, Rafael Albuquerque, Francesco Mattina, and Dan Mora and Alan Quah will all have variants for the issue.
Godzilla and King Kong will fight the DC Universe
The official first look at "Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong" teases the dangerous events at hand with Superman running into a seemingly robotic version of King Kong. Meanwhile, the Justice League watches the battle while The Flash swings into action.
The second unlettered preview page features the Legion of Doom in the jungle, with Lex Luthor, Gorilla Grodd, and Captain Cold among the villains being chased down by a Skull Devil. Thankfully for the evil-doers, King Kong jumps into the battle and gets ready to take down his longtime foe.
The final preview page features Lois Lane and Clark Kent enjoying a rooftop dinner when Godzilla arrives in Metropolis. It's safe to say that the Kaiju's presence will summon Superman and the rest of the DC Universe's Mightiest Heroes. Check out the awesome splash page and the text solicitation for "Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong" #1 below.
What starts as a routine clash between the Justice League and the Legion of Doom takes a dangerous turn when the wall between worlds is breached...with Godzilla, Kong, and the Monsterverse emerging on DC's Earth! What ensues will be a brawl of unprecedented scale and destruction!
It will be fascinating to see how Godzilla and King Kong's arrival in the DC Universe affects its greatest heroes and villains. We're also looking forward to seeing whether the Justice League will work alongside them against dangerous monsters or if the team itself will battle the two-storied Kaijus. "Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. King Kong" from DC Comics and Legendary Comics arrives in comic book stores on October 17.