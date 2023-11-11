Damsel Trailer Throws Millie Bobby Brown Into A Classic D&D Dragon Battle

Millie Bobby Brown has been just about everywhere recently. Still clad in "Stranger Things" fame, the star has gone on to appear in other major projects like the "Enola Holmes" movies and the American "Godzilla" films. However, her most intriguing project yet is still to come in the form of Netflix's "Damsel." Directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, "Damsel" sees Brown as a youthful princess who is offered up by the family of her supposed Prince Charming as a sacrifice to a dragon. With little to rely on but her own wits, the princess must fight for survival.

"Damsel" has been ready to come out of the oven for some time now. The film was originally slated to release on October 13, 2023 before it became one of the many movies to have their debut impacted by the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Things went dark for the Netflix project for a while after, but it has finally re-entered the light with its first official trailer. Suffice to say, it's shaping up to be a fantasy film worth looking forward to.