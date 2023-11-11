Damsel Trailer Throws Millie Bobby Brown Into A Classic D&D Dragon Battle
Millie Bobby Brown has been just about everywhere recently. Still clad in "Stranger Things" fame, the star has gone on to appear in other major projects like the "Enola Holmes" movies and the American "Godzilla" films. However, her most intriguing project yet is still to come in the form of Netflix's "Damsel." Directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, "Damsel" sees Brown as a youthful princess who is offered up by the family of her supposed Prince Charming as a sacrifice to a dragon. With little to rely on but her own wits, the princess must fight for survival.
"Damsel" has been ready to come out of the oven for some time now. The film was originally slated to release on October 13, 2023 before it became one of the many movies to have their debut impacted by the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Things went dark for the Netflix project for a while after, but it has finally re-entered the light with its first official trailer. Suffice to say, it's shaping up to be a fantasy film worth looking forward to.
Damsel twists the tropes of fantasy
The first official trailer for "Damsel" introduces audiences to Millie Bobby Brown's Princess Elodie, a young woman who is set to be wed to the prince of her kingdom. Elodie inhabits the archetype of a meek damsel to a tee, until she has the rug pulled out from under her and her new in-laws attempt to sacrifice her to a dragon to repay a dark debt. From there, Elodie sheds her damsel persona and goes full survivalist, pulling all sorts of badass moves to escape her predicament.
Aside from Brown as the leading lady, the trailer also features some of the other big names attached to "Damsel." Robin Wright and Ray Winstone are sinister as the two-timing Queen and King respectively, while Angela Bassett adds some hearty emotion in her portrayal as Elodie's stepmother Lady Bayford. There are a couple of other colorful characters glimpsed in the trailer that will certainly have viewers intrigued and wanting to learn more.
All told, "Damsel" is shaping up to be a satisfying inversion of typical fantasy fare, and it clearly has plenty of action-packed thrills hiding up its sleeve. Interested viewers can check out the film in full when it hits Netflix in 2024.