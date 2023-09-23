Rotten Tomatoes Critics Deem The Continental The John Wick Franchise's First Misfire

For four action-packed films, John Wick (Keanu Reeves) was impervious to death. The "John Wick" franchise was similarly bullet-proof when it came to reviews; each installment was hailed as sleek, thrilling, and impeccably choreographed, with Rotten Tomatoes scores never dipping below 86%.

The same cannot be said for "The Continental." Subtitled "From the World of John Wick," the prequel is the franchise's first spin-off project, and maintains a disappointing "rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The series has big shoes to fill, and if critics' early reviews are any indication, it doesn't succeed in filling them.

The three-part Peacock show follows a young Winston Scott, played by Colin Woodell, as he rises up the ranks to become the proprietor of the assassin-friendly hotel in 1970s New York City. Mel Gibson co-stars as Cormac, the hotel's manager and resident baddie.

For some critics, Gibson's presence is disqualifying in its own right, given his history of racist and anti-semitic remarks and the allegations of domestic abuse against him. In his review for The Daily Beast, Nick Schager wrote, "Whoever thought Mel Gibson would be a suitable replacement for Keanu Reeves — coolest guy in Hollywood — should look for a new job." For Variety's Alison Herman, Gibson isn't even the show's biggest problem. "Of all the reasons the 'John Wick' prequel frustrates, underwhelms, and disappoints, the involvement of Mel Gibson barely manages to rank," begins her takedown. "That, at least, is a major accomplishment."

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.