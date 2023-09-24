The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus Agreed To Daryl Spin-Off Under One Condition

"The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" follows everyone's favorite motorcycle-riding zombie slayer to Europe. While taking Daryl (Norman Reedus) to France is enticing enough, Reedus needed more than a quick trip to Paris to commit to the "Walking Dead" spin-off.

According to longtime "Walking Dead" producer Greg Nicotero, the actor wanted to take the next step for his solo adventure, demanding more creative control over "Daryl Dixon." "Norman really rolled up his sleeves as a producer," Nicotero told SFX Magazine. "He had very, very specific input on everything, including that he loved David Zabel. Norman wanted to collaborate with him, and he and I really felt that it was important to have a showrunner who was outside of 'The Walking Dead' universe." Besides vouching for Zabel, Reedus' creative command ensured Nicotero came along for the post-apocalyptic ride across France, allowing the creative duo of the actor and producer to create something different but special with "Daryl Dixon."

When audiences tune into the spin-off, they'll likely notice "Daryl Dixon" doesn't quite feel like previous "Walking Dead" projects, which Reedus and Nicotero strove to achieve. However, the producer is confident that "Daryl Dixon" will be a breath of fresh air for longtime fans. "I felt really passionate, along with Norman, that we wanted the show to have a different feel... So I was very glad because I didn't need to be behind the camera."