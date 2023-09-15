How Did Daryl Get To France On The New Walking Dead Spin-Off & Why Is He There?

Ever since the setting of "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" was announced, the question has lingered as to how the titular character would find himself navigating a walker-infested France. Now that the spin-off series has premiered, we finally have some answers — but maybe even more questions. Though Daryl (Norman Reedus) was last seen leaving the Commonwealth in the series finale of "The Walking Dead," hoping to track down his old allies Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira), the fan-favorite character's Europe-set solo series opens with him washing up on the shores of Marseille, France. The normally steadfast hero is unconscious and strapped to a capsized rowboat. So how did that happen?

In a scene later on in the episode, Daryl reveals, "I ran into some bad people. They put me on a boat. That didn't go well. And I washed ashore here." The boat in question, it's later revealed, was also carrying walkers for experimentation, though we don't know what kind. During its transatlantic journey, a mutiny broke out, apparently led by Daryl, during which he went overboard and was presumed dead. Instead, he somehow lashed himself to a lifeboat and made it to land. That's as much as we get for now as far as an explanation, but some big questions remain unanswered.