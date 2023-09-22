The Ending Of No One Will Save You Explained

Contains spoilers for "No One Will Save You"

After a string of strong films back in 2020 — including breakouts like "Spontaneous" and "Love and Monsters" – writer-director Brian Duffield returns with a new horror-thriller for Hulu called "No One Will Save You." The film follows a quiet young woman named Brynn (Kaitlyn Dever) — who lives on her own in a small town. With Brynn now living alone since her mother's death and being a social outcast after a mysterious incident with her former friend Maude (Dari Lynn Griffin), she's become accustomed to her loneliness but yearns to be more social. Unfortunately, Brynn's life is upended by the arrival of extraterrestrial entities with unclear motives, and she's forced to do anything she can to survive.

With "No One Will Save You," Duffield puts his own unsettling spin on the classic gray aliens and delivers nerve-shredding suspense at every turn. The film quickly turns into a thrilling fight to survive that constantly ramps up the tension and unleashes new horrors that make Brynn's chances of survival dwindle by the second. Within this terrifying alien invasion flick is also a deeply personal story of grief as Brynn is also forced to face the past she's tried to keep buried — adding intriguing shades to her character arc. There's certainly a lot that "No One Will Save You" brings to audiences — including a really weird, head-scratching ending. So let's delve into everything that happens in the film's finale and see how Brynn's night of sci-fi horror changes her.