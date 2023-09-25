Ahsoka Fans Notice Something Sinister About Her Resurrection & It Stinks Of Sith

Anakin has always been protective of his Padawan. Ever since he and Ahsoka teamed up on "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," he vowed to never let anyone hurt her. As such, it's only fitting that he appeared on "Ahsoka" to save his former apprentice when she needed him most. However, does this mean that he's finally mastered the power that Emperor Palpatine promised to him when he wanted to save Padmé?

This is certainly the view among some fans on TikTok. "Palpatine told Anakin he would learn the power to save the people he loved. After all he's been through, he was able to save her, one user wrote in response to Star Wars Insights' video, which highlights Anakin's relationship with his Padawan and the tragic journey that led him to the dark side.

Elsewhere, another commenter said that Anakin finally managed to use his power to do something positive, even if he did use his sinister Sith abilities to rescue Ahsoka. "[He] was finally able to save someone he loved from dying." As of this writing, it's unknown if Anakin helped Ahsoka, but this is quite a nuanced topic; if the theory is true, his intentions were noble. At the same time, mingling with matters pertaining to life and death harbor sinister connotations.