Ahsoka Fans Notice Something Sinister About Her Resurrection & It Stinks Of Sith
"Ahsoka" Season 1, Episode 5, "Shadow Warrior" sees the titular Jedi reunite with her old master, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), in the World Between Worlds. This comes after Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) defeated her in a lightsaber battle and sent her tumbling off a cliff in Episode 4. However, it all works out in the end, as Jacen Syndulla (Evan Whitten) senses her presence in Seatos' ocean and Ahsoka Tano's allies come to the rescue. But what if Sith powers were responsible for bringing Ahsoka back from the dead?
This is the view of some "Star Wars" fans on TikTok, who recalled the promise Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) made to Anakin to get him to turn to the dark side in "Revenge of the Sith." Palpatine tells the young Jedi that he'll teach him how to save Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman), and this is enough to convince Anakin to turn his back on the light. Ahsoka is Anakin's Padawan, and Episode 5 makes it clear that he still cares about her. So, is it possible that he actually learned how to cheat death and resurrect the Jedi he calls Snips?
Some fans believe Anakin Skywalker mastered the ability to resurrect the dead
Anakin has always been protective of his Padawan. Ever since he and Ahsoka teamed up on "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," he vowed to never let anyone hurt her. As such, it's only fitting that he appeared on "Ahsoka" to save his former apprentice when she needed him most. However, does this mean that he's finally mastered the power that Emperor Palpatine promised to him when he wanted to save Padmé?
This is certainly the view among some fans on TikTok. "Palpatine told Anakin he would learn the power to save the people he loved. After all he's been through, he was able to save her, one user wrote in response to Star Wars Insights' video, which highlights Anakin's relationship with his Padawan and the tragic journey that led him to the dark side.
Elsewhere, another commenter said that Anakin finally managed to use his power to do something positive, even if he did use his sinister Sith abilities to rescue Ahsoka. "[He] was finally able to save someone he loved from dying." As of this writing, it's unknown if Anakin helped Ahsoka, but this is quite a nuanced topic; if the theory is true, his intentions were noble. At the same time, mingling with matters pertaining to life and death harbor sinister connotations.