Man Of Steel Scribe Blasts WB's DCEU Strategy: 'This Is Not How You Build A House'

The reign of the DC Extended Universe is about to come to a close. With James Gunn and Peter Safran now leading the charge, DC's cinematic era will be rebooted starting with "Superman: Legacy." But for the man who wrote "Man of Steel," the writing was on the wall from the very beginning.

David S. Goyer knows a thing or two about crafting superhero stories on the big screen, having worked on both the "Blade" and "Dark Knight" trilogies. He also wrote "Man of Steel" and "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and he appeared on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast hosted by Joshua Horowitz to talk at length about how DC and Warner Bros. were only really interested in chasing the Marvel bandwagon and developing their own cinematic universe. Goyer explained, "I know the pressure we were getting from Warner Bros., which was, 'We need our MCU! We need our MCU!' And I was one of the people that was just saying let's not run before we walk."

This meant diving into a big team-up film with "Batman v. Superman" rather than giving "Man of Steel" a standalone sequel. Henry Cavill's iteration of the character would never get a chance to lead a movie again, only getting to appear in other characters' projects. According to Goyer, this haphazard approach ultimately led to the demise of the DCEU, dooming it from the start.