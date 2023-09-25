Warner Bros. Refused To Give Cavill's Superman One Iconic Thing In Man Of Steel

In the cinematic landscape of the early 2010s, there was arguably no film more eagerly anticipated than Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel." And few films of the era arrived with such mixed responses, with critics and audiences pretty sharply divided on Snyder's attempt to re-invent the Superman saga for a new generation of movie lovers. Still, Snyder was seemingly given access to any and every tool he needed to make the film, save, it seems, for the iconic "Superman" theme that John Williams' composed for the original 1978 feature film.

"Man of Steel" was hardly hurting on the original music front, with works from two-time Oscar winner Hans Zimmer backing the action. But Snyder's super-powered opus was notably the first big-screen "Superman" project not to include Williams' beloved composition, and yes, even those who loved "Man of Steel" likely couldn't help but notice its absence. As it turns out, Snyder may not have had any choice in leaving Williams' theme out of his film, as longtime collaborator Jay Oliva claims that the stipulation was made by higher-ups at Warner Bros.

Oliva made that assertion in a 2022 post to X (formerly Twitter) after first noting Snyder adores Williams' theme as much as anyone. "[T]he studio wouldn't let us use it because they wanted something new for this 'Superman,'" the filmmaker claimed, indicating that Warner Bros. actually forbade Williams' music from appearing in Snyder's "Superman" reboot in any form.