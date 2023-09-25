Barbie: Margot Robbie Fans Can't Unsee These Harley Quinn Similarities
Director Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" has turned out to be a billion-dollar success, reaching an incredible monetary milestone thanks to several factors. The story is engaging and thought-provoking, the songs featured throughout are unforgettable, and the performances are solid all around. Margot Robbie is especially well-cast as she takes Barbie on a journey of self-discovery that ends with her becoming a fully realized person. Surprisingly — or unsurprisingly, seeing as they're both portrayed by the same actor — some of Barbie's mannerisms look similar to those of Robbie's other most famous role: Dr. Harleen Quinzel, better known as Harley Quinn.
As pointed out by @its_ivanmars on TikTok, there are several shots in "Barbie" that either intentionally or unintentionally call back to Harley moments from both 2016's "Suicide Squad" and 2020's "Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey." Barbie and Harley's embarrassed expressions while getting their mugshots, their wide smiles while looking over their sunglasses, and their desperate escapes from their enemies are just a few of the snippets that look familiar, with some of them even utilizing similar camera angles to top it off.
Branching off of Barbie and Harley's similar cinematic exploits, it's time to tackle the big question: if they met, would they become friends or find themselves at odds? Robbie knows where she stands on this fictional friendship.
Robbie thinks Barbie and Harley would have a complicated dynamic
In addition to the fact that they're both played by Margot Robbie, they emote similarly, and are shot in similar ways during their films, Barbie and Harley Quinn have some shared traits. They're both strong, independent women who come to recognize that inequality and mistreatment based on gender in society are problems worth addressing. Outside of all of that, though, their personalities don't overlap a whole lot, but despite that fact, could the two come together and actually become besties? Or would their vast differences ensure they don't mesh?
According to Margot Robbie, Barbie and Harley's hypothetical friendship is a complicated one, to say the least. "Kind of all of the above. I feel like it'd be a real rollercoaster being friends with Harley, so who knows? I think Barbie would be a really good friend to Harley. I don't know if Harley would reciprocate it," the actor explained during a chat with Entertainment Tonight after being asked if they would be friends, enemies, or best friends. At this point, Robbie is something of an authority on Barbie and Harley alike, so her assessment certainly has some merit.
Maybe someday we'll see Barbie and Harley Quinn team up at the movies in some wild crossover, or clean up Gotham City's streets on the pages of DC Comics.