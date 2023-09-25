Barbie: Margot Robbie Fans Can't Unsee These Harley Quinn Similarities

Director Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" has turned out to be a billion-dollar success, reaching an incredible monetary milestone thanks to several factors. The story is engaging and thought-provoking, the songs featured throughout are unforgettable, and the performances are solid all around. Margot Robbie is especially well-cast as she takes Barbie on a journey of self-discovery that ends with her becoming a fully realized person. Surprisingly — or unsurprisingly, seeing as they're both portrayed by the same actor — some of Barbie's mannerisms look similar to those of Robbie's other most famous role: Dr. Harleen Quinzel, better known as Harley Quinn.

As pointed out by @its_ivanmars on TikTok, there are several shots in "Barbie" that either intentionally or unintentionally call back to Harley moments from both 2016's "Suicide Squad" and 2020's "Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey." Barbie and Harley's embarrassed expressions while getting their mugshots, their wide smiles while looking over their sunglasses, and their desperate escapes from their enemies are just a few of the snippets that look familiar, with some of them even utilizing similar camera angles to top it off.

Branching off of Barbie and Harley's similar cinematic exploits, it's time to tackle the big question: if they met, would they become friends or find themselves at odds? Robbie knows where she stands on this fictional friendship.