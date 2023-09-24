Ahsoka's Ezra Bridger Resembles This Tragic Star Wars Victim & That's Worrying

After a long wait, "Ahsoka" finally delivered on its big reveal with the return of Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) in Episode 6, having been stranded on Peridea with Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) since the finale of "Star Wars Rebels." Immediately, fans will recognize how much older Ezra is, with his uncharacteristic beard showing he's been through a lot in the 10 years since he and Thrawn disappeared. However, the Jedi's new look is drawing comparisons to another "Rebels" character, his father, Ephraim Bridger.

Much like his son eventually would, Ephraim avidly opposed the Galactic Empire's strict rule of the galaxy. In a time before the Rebellion, he and Mira Bridger — his wife and Ezra's mother — stood against the oppressive regime, speaking out against the Empire and spreading revolutionary messages on their home planet of Lothal. Eventually, their actions caught up with them, and the Empire sent Stormtroopers to arrest them for treason. After years in prison, the parents heard Ezra's rebellious broadcast, inspiring them to stage a prison break. Unfortunately, Ephraim and Mira died during the escape, sacrificing themselves to ensure the freedom of their fellow prisoners.

With his grown-up look on "Ahsoka," Ezra is nearly the spitting image of Ephraim, and considering both Bridgers put their lives on the line so that others could live, it's reasoning for fans to worry a similarly tragic fate may be on the horizon for the fan-favorite Jedi.