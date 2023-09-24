Emily Rudd Had The Sweetest Reaction To One Piece Season 2 Renewal

There was a lot riding on Netflix's live-action adaptation of the hit "One Piece" manga and anime. Live-action anime projects don't exactly have a stellar record, but fans held out hope "One Piece" would be the one to break the curse. And for the most part, it seems to have succeeded.

The show earned fairly positive reviews from critics, with many praising the performances and the cartoonishly delightful visuals. It came as welcome news when Netflix quickly ordered a second season only a couple of weeks after the first one came out. Netflix sometimes takes months to renew a popular show, so there's clearly a lot of goodwill wrapped up in the new show with numerous exciting possibilities for Season 2 and beyond.

One person who's probably more thrilled than most is Emily Rudd, who plays Nami on "One Piece." She has more work ahead of her, and she celebrated the renewal by posing on X, formerly known as Twitter, "holy s***??????? thank you we love you so so so so much!! the dream continues." She followed this up with some choice emojis, including a pirate flag, a happy crying face, and an orange heart, no doubt in reference to her character's signature orange hair.