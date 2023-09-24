Emily Rudd Had The Sweetest Reaction To One Piece Season 2 Renewal
There was a lot riding on Netflix's live-action adaptation of the hit "One Piece" manga and anime. Live-action anime projects don't exactly have a stellar record, but fans held out hope "One Piece" would be the one to break the curse. And for the most part, it seems to have succeeded.
The show earned fairly positive reviews from critics, with many praising the performances and the cartoonishly delightful visuals. It came as welcome news when Netflix quickly ordered a second season only a couple of weeks after the first one came out. Netflix sometimes takes months to renew a popular show, so there's clearly a lot of goodwill wrapped up in the new show with numerous exciting possibilities for Season 2 and beyond.
One person who's probably more thrilled than most is Emily Rudd, who plays Nami on "One Piece." She has more work ahead of her, and she celebrated the renewal by posing on X, formerly known as Twitter, "holy s***??????? thank you we love you so so so so much!! the dream continues." She followed this up with some choice emojis, including a pirate flag, a happy crying face, and an orange heart, no doubt in reference to her character's signature orange hair.
Emily Rudd will sail with the Straw Hat Pirates once more
X wasn't the only place Emily Rudd celebrated the renewal. She posted on her Instagram story about her excitement, too. While it's since gone from her social media page, it was uploaded by FandomWire. In addition to an extreme close-up selfie, she posted the following message, "i'm so happy thank you y'all we love you so so so much."
But staying in the realm of "One Piece" means something extra special for Rudd. She wasn't completely unfamiliar with this world; she's been an anime fan for years now. She spoke with Still Watching Netflix about how anime shaped her into who she is today, "I grew up on 'Dragon Ball Z.' I grew up on 'Pokémon,' 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' I saw 'Spirited Away' in theaters when it came out here in the States." She also mentions how she's been rereading "One Piece," likely to help get her further into the mindset of her character, Nami.
That kind of commitment to the story being told and doing justice to the characters no doubt came through in the Netflix series, which fans really responded to. And with so many stories out there to adapt, Rudd may be filming a lot more "One Piece" in the years to come.