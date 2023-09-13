Ahsoka & The Whale: Episode 5 Is A Star Wars Twist On An Infamous Bible Story

Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Season 1, Episode 5 — "Shadow Warrior"

"Ahsoka" Episode 5 follows Ahsoka Tano's (Rosario Dawson) inner journey within the World Between Worlds as she explores her past and confronts her guilt over Anakin Skywalker's (Hayden Christensen) tragic fall to the dark side. With the encouragement of her deceased master, Ahsoka abandons her pride and finally forgives herself for Anakin's downfall. Ahsoka emerges from the sea a changed woman, choosing life and continuing the fight for what's right. The episode ends with Ahsoka allowing a purrgil to swallow her ship whole, and it's currently unknown where Ahsoka and the whale are going.

If this underwater tale of forgiveness sounds familiar, it's probably because it shares many qualities with the Biblical story of Jonah, a Hebrew prophet who fell into the sea and was swallowed by a whale. Jonah was instructed by God to spread his word to the enemy city of Nineveh but denied God's will and fled to sea. He was kept in the whale's belly for three days as punishment and only freed after asking God's forgiveness. Not only does Ahsoka undergo a similar trial of forgiveness and humility while under the water, but she also literally enters the belly of a whale to travel to enemy space.

Though Ahsoka's lesson in humility was much less aggressive than Jonah's, it's easy to see the similarities between these two whale-centric stories.