The Ending Of How It Ends Explained

There have been countless films and TV shows depicting different interpretations of the fall of society. Whether by a zombie virus or climate change, it seems that the human race is inevitably headed toward its ultimate doom (at least according to Hollywood).

In 2018, Netflix threw its hat into the ring of apocalyptic cinema with the action-packed original movie "How It Ends," starring Forest Whitaker and Theo James. James plays Will, a white-collar lawyer whose girlfriend, Sam (Kat Graham), is pregnant with their child. He flies across the country to see Sam's father, Tom (Whitaker), to give him the good news and ask for Sam's hand in marriage. Tom is a military man and a traditionalist who clearly does not approve of Tom, which makes things awkward when disaster strikes and the two of them must work together to keep their family safe.

"How It Ends" is a unique take on the end-of-the-world genre. It's an interesting combination of suspense, drama, and buddy-cop action movies. While the first two acts of the movie are jam-packed with high action and thrills, the third act takes quite a different turn. The ending of "How It Ends," ironically, leaves the audience with more questions than answers. So here's a breakdown of what exactly happens at the end of "How It Ends."