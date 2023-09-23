Way Before Yellowstone, Kevin Costner Starred In A Very '80s Apple Commercial

Kevin Costner was already a bonafide screen legend when he signed on to front the all-star ensemble cast of "Yellowstone." And despite the well-publicized behind-the-scenes issues, "Yellowstone" has undoubtedly bolstered the actor's appeal in Hollywood circles. Some might even argue that John Dutton is as much a signature role as any in Costner's oeuvre.

Said career is, of course, several decades old, with Costner becoming one of the biggest stars on the planet courtesy of a string of big-screen hits throughout the 1980s and '90s. Even still, he struggled to get a foothold in Tinseltown in the early '80s, eventually seeking work in the commercial realm. He did so in decidedly high-end fashion, however, booking the lead in a 1983 ad for a little tech company by the name of Apple Computers.

The 60-second spot sees Costner donning a distinctly Steve Jobsian look, portraying a super hip big businessman who bikes into the office to work at his fancy Apple desktop computer. Said unit is the Apple Lisa. And even as the Lisa proved a game-changing piece of tech at the time, these days, one can't help but scoff at its tiny screen, boxy construction, and lo-fi feel. And yes, accompanied by the face of a soon-to-be '80s icon, the dated Apple ad feels very much a product of the era.