Darth Vader Actor Matt Lanter's Other Star Wars Debut (That You Likely Missed)

Despite Hayden Christensen bringing Anakin Skywalker to life, the beloved Jedi-turned-Sith spent years with actor Matt Lanter voicing the character in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." Throughout seven seasons, Lanter was the voice of Anakin to a generation of "Star Wars" fans before saying goodbye to the character in 2020. However, many may not know he recently returned to a galaxy far, far away, this time in a live-action role.

Lanter's live-action "Star Wars" debut came in "The Mandalorian" Season 1, Episode 6, "Part Six: The Prisoner," playing a New Republic Solider aboard the prison ship. When Mando (Pedro Pascal), Mayfield (Bill Burr), Burg (Clancy Brown), and Xi'an (Natalia Tena) reach the ship's cockpit after fighting through the security droids, a New Republic soldier (Lanter) greets them with his finger on the trigger of a pistol. The soldier, who reveals his name to be Davan, threatens to activate a New Republic beacon and, despite Mando's de-escalation attempts, catches one of Xi'an's daggers to the chest, killing him.

Following the premiere of "The Prisoner," Lanter tweeted, "The Baby Yoda's outta the bag!" undoubtedly breathing a sigh of relief as he could finally talk about his "Mandalorian" cameo. While we'd always love more of Lanter in "Star Wars," it seems unlikely he returns anytime soon — at least not as the New Republic Soldier Davan.