Star Wars' Dave Filoni Has Confirmed Tales Of The Jedi Season 2

Following his "Tales of the Jedi" Season 2 announcement, Dave Filoni revealed why he remains so committed to not only the anthology series but also the entire animated division of Lucasfilm, despite having personally made the jump to live-action storytelling with "The Mandalorian," "The Book of Boba Fett," and the forthcoming "Ahsoka." According to Filoni, overseeing another season of "Tales of the Jedi" gives him the chance to continue to pass on the goodwill and knowledge that George Lucas gave to him.

At the "Clone Wars" anniversary panel, which was attended by /Film's Rafael Motamayor, Filoni explained, "What's become apparent to me is there's a very important thing the Jedi have to do, which is they have to pass on what they've learned." The "Star Wars" writer and director continued, "I'm using 'Tales of the Jedi,' and I'm telling some stories, and I'm giving some people their opportunity to step up and direct, step up and write, step up and try to learn the ways of the Force."

"As George taught me, now, hopefully, I will teach them, so Lucasfilm Animation will be strong for years and years to come," Filoni added.

Filoni, who wrote nearly every installment of "Tales of the Jedi" Season 1, didn't reveal any specific details about the show's future episodes. The series' first season focused entirely on Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) and Count Dooku (Corey Burton) in the years leading up to and following Order 66. With that in mind, fans will have to wait to find out whether or not "Tales of the Jedi" Season 2 will adopt a similar two-path structure.