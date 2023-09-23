The Criminal Minds Character You Likely Forgot Mae Whitman Played

During its 15-season primetime run on CBS, "Criminal Minds" regularly ranked among the most unsettling programs in the network landscape. And as any longtime fan of the show can attest, the series' creative team regularly displayed an uncanny ability to outdo even themselves when it came to exploring the depravity of their various unsubs. But even those fans might admit said creatives delivered an all-timer of a creepy unsub plot with the Season 5 episode titled "Cradle to Grave."

The episode finds the BAU team hunting for a serial rapist and murderer who holds his victims in captivity for years at a time, impregnating them and then killing them soon after they give birth. While the episode spares viewers a first-hand look at such horrendous sights, it does spend considerable time with Carol (a victim on the cusp of giving birth) and recent abductee Julie (a drug addict who's horrified at learning of her own potential fate).

Yes, that was indeed Mae Whitman portraying young Julie in the episode. And yes, the actor is at her low-key, cracked-out best during her "Criminal Minds" guest spot, imbuing her bedraggled character with equal parts world-weary resolve and steadfast humanity. Though she's not blessed with a ton of screen time in "Cradle to Grave," Whitman wows throughout, skillfully toeing the line between those disparate emotional viewpoints as she tries to help her fellow captive.