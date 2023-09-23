Marvel Almost Gave Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch A TERRIFYING Look

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" depicts Marvel's closest approximation of a horror story to date — outside of "Werewolf by Night," an MCU surprise hit that's about to be rereleased in technicolor, that is. The sequel features eldritch elements like the dead rising, body horror, and great, slimy beasts. But Sam Raimi's Marvel Cinematic Universe directorial debut almost featured even darker imagery that would have seen Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) take on a new, more horrific form. According to concept art by Ian Joyner, at one point it was suggested that Wanda's Scarlet Witch persona become grossly entwined with her usage of the Darkhold.

The pictures, which surfaced on X, formerly known as Twitter, showcase the Scarlet Witch's crown melding into her flesh. One of these iterations seems to keep a semblance of grace, but the others turn Wanda into what can only be described as a monster. Strings of skin crisscross in front of her eye sockets, her body is deathly white, and red fire burns in her pupils. Olsen already provides her role a powerful feeling of gravitas but, had she appeared in the "Doctor Strange" sequel sporting a look similar to Joyner's vision, it might have been over for our heroes before it even began, and Doctor Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) weird third eye would have never even happened.