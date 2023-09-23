Marvel Almost Gave Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch A TERRIFYING Look
"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" depicts Marvel's closest approximation of a horror story to date — outside of "Werewolf by Night," an MCU surprise hit that's about to be rereleased in technicolor, that is. The sequel features eldritch elements like the dead rising, body horror, and great, slimy beasts. But Sam Raimi's Marvel Cinematic Universe directorial debut almost featured even darker imagery that would have seen Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) take on a new, more horrific form. According to concept art by Ian Joyner, at one point it was suggested that Wanda's Scarlet Witch persona become grossly entwined with her usage of the Darkhold.
The pictures, which surfaced on X, formerly known as Twitter, showcase the Scarlet Witch's crown melding into her flesh. One of these iterations seems to keep a semblance of grace, but the others turn Wanda into what can only be described as a monster. Strings of skin crisscross in front of her eye sockets, her body is deathly white, and red fire burns in her pupils. Olsen already provides her role a powerful feeling of gravitas but, had she appeared in the "Doctor Strange" sequel sporting a look similar to Joyner's vision, it might have been over for our heroes before it even began, and Doctor Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) weird third eye would have never even happened.
Can a beastly Scarlet Witch be redeemed?
When discussing why the Scarlet Witch was selected to be the sequel's primary villain, Michael Waldron, the writer behind "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," told The Wrap, "It felt like there was no stronger antagonist ... [the Scarlet Witch] opened the Darkhold ... My feeling was that 'WandaVision' pushed her to the place where she reckoned with this grief, but maybe what she hadn't reckoned with was her anger over all of it, and that was something that I discussed with [Elizabeth Olsen] and I think [that's] what the Darkhold seized on, was that anger, and that really clouds Wanda's decision-making."
With that statement in mind, look at Ian Joyner's concept art again. Those images certainly look angry ... it's as if his vision for the Scarlet Witch was explicitly designed to radiate cold wrath. Well, except for the third image, that's the kind of wrath that boils you alive. Why didn't Marvel go with Joyner's ideas? The most logical answer is that his concept left no room for the Scarlet Witch to be redeemed. Joyner's Scarlet Witch is a monster who's ready to kill, no questions asked — and it's possible the Marvel Cinematic Universe wouldn't have survived her attack.