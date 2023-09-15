Disney+ Announces Surprise Re-Release Of A Huge MCU Hit - With A Colorful Twist

A black-and-white adaptation of a hit Marvel Comics series is returning to its vibrant comic book roots and will be presented for the first time in living color. According to What's on Disney Plus, "Werewolf by Night" — a hit 52-minute MCU special that debuted on Disney+ on October 7, 2022 — is getting an upgrade on October 20, 2023. As suggested by its title, "Werewolf by Night in Color" will be presented entirely in color. Meanwhile, the original black-and-white version of the special, which was directed by Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino, will remain on the streaming service as well.

Gael Garcia Bernal stars in "Werewolf by Night" as Jack Russell, who competes with Elsa Donnelly (Laura Donnelly) and other monster hunters to find a mystical stone that will control all monsters. Complicating matters is that Jack is a monster himself, cursed to become a werewolf.

"Werewolf by Night" is a unique release, as the black-and-white presentation is designed to harken back to the black-and-white horror films of the 1930s, '40s, and '50s. What made the original version of "Werewolf by Night" distinct is that the stone at the center of the hunt is red throughout, with a color scene appearing only at the end. Now, of course, the entire special will be presented in color, like the panels in the original "Werewolf by Night" comic book.