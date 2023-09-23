The Disney Film That Changed How We Think Pirates Talked In Real Life

In the 18th century, when seafaring explorers were still mapping the world's oceans in search of trade routes and lands to colonize, pirates became an increasingly popular literary genre, arguably peaking in the 1800s with the publication of works like 1879's "The Pirates of Penzance" and 1883's "Treasure Island." In those texts, the pirate mythos were invented on the page, down to the peg legs and parrots. It wasn't until the 1900s the stereotypical pirate accent was established on the big screen.

Pirate movies were a popular genre beginning at the turn of the century and later defined by performances by Errol Flynn, Burt Lancaster, and Gene Kelly. However, it was Robert Newton who simultaneously invented and immortalized the pirate accent in the 1950 adaptation of "Treasure Island."

A native of Dorset, England, Newton exaggerated his West Country accent — also found in the southwestern English hamlets of Cornwall, Somerset, Devon, and Bristol — to produce the signature "arrrrs" that we now associate with pirates. In addition to Newton's influence, that region of the country was a pirate hotbed, indicating the accent has some historical accuracy. Blackbeard and Sir Francis Drake were both from the area.