Did Dreamworks Just Reveal Kung Fu Panda 4's New Dragon Warrior?

After more than seven years of waiting, Dreamworks' "Kung Fu Panda 4" is finally starting to make its approach. The upcoming animated film, which will reunite audiences with Jack Black's loveable panda Po, is slated to debut in 2024. While there hasn't yet been a trailer or official first look at the film, it seems that Dreamworks has revealed an image of a major new character who will appear in the movie — the next Dragon Warrior.

In a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, fan account @TheCartoonBase shared a promotional image created by Dreamworks for use at the International Rome Film Fest in September and October. The promo features a collage of various iconic Dreamworks characters, such as Shrek, Captain Underpants, and Alex the Lion. However, fans were quick to notice that there's an unfamiliar character placed next to Po in the picture. The figure in question is a fox in a cloak, and fans quickly put two-and-two together for who this character probably is.

Based on early "Kung Fu Panda 4" plot details, the fox in the picture matches the description of Zhen, a new character who Po will train over the course of the movie into his successor as the Dragon Warrior.