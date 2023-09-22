Did Dreamworks Just Reveal Kung Fu Panda 4's New Dragon Warrior?
After more than seven years of waiting, Dreamworks' "Kung Fu Panda 4" is finally starting to make its approach. The upcoming animated film, which will reunite audiences with Jack Black's loveable panda Po, is slated to debut in 2024. While there hasn't yet been a trailer or official first look at the film, it seems that Dreamworks has revealed an image of a major new character who will appear in the movie — the next Dragon Warrior.
In a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, fan account @TheCartoonBase shared a promotional image created by Dreamworks for use at the International Rome Film Fest in September and October. The promo features a collage of various iconic Dreamworks characters, such as Shrek, Captain Underpants, and Alex the Lion. However, fans were quick to notice that there's an unfamiliar character placed next to Po in the picture. The figure in question is a fox in a cloak, and fans quickly put two-and-two together for who this character probably is.
Based on early "Kung Fu Panda 4" plot details, the fox in the picture matches the description of Zhen, a new character who Po will train over the course of the movie into his successor as the Dragon Warrior.
Po will pass the torch to Zhen in Kung Fu Panda 4
Dreamworks may have shown the face of Zhen to the world, but fans may want to know a bit more about the character and how she will factor into the plot of "Kung Fu Panda 4." Fortunately, Jack Black gave a synopsis of the film at CinemaCon 2023 that helps illuminate the character's role.
Per coverage of the event from Looper's sister site /Film, Jack Black revealed that "Kung Fu Panda" will take place some time after the events of "Kung Fu Panda 3." Po is set to inherit a new role as the leader of the Valley of Peace, but he must first find and train a successor to become the new Dragon Warrior. Fortunately for him, he comes across a female fox thief named Zhen who turns out to be a promising candidate. While the two get off to a rocky start, they must unite in order to defeat a new nemesis known as the Chameleon.
Suffice to say, Zhen is going to play a big role in the future of the "Kung Fu Panda" franchise. Still, fans will have to wait a bit longer to get their first look at the character in action, along with information on who will voice her in "Kung Fu Panda 4."