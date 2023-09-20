AHS Star Angelica Ross Accuses Emma Roberts Of Transphobic On-Set Behavior

During an Instagram livestream, a portion of which was widely circulated on X, formerly known as Twitter, actor Angelica Ross accused Emma Roberts of transphobic behavior while they were working together on the fan-favorite "American Horror Story: 1984."

At the start of this viral clip of her Instagram livestream, Ross recounts a time when Roberts complained in a jokey manor to director and producer John J. Gray that she was being mean. He responded by saying something like, "Okay ladies, that's enough. Let's get back to work." Roberts, apparently, then replied, "Don't you mean lady?" while looking directly at Ross for a moment before breaking eye contact and pivoting in the opposite direction.

Ross then alleges that this wasn't the first time someone felt uncomfortable around Roberts on set. Previously, she says, another member of the cast or crew spoke up about something similar Roberts said or did only to be reprimanded. As a result, Ross felt discouraged from responding to Roberts' comment in that moment, not wanting the same fate to befall her. Instead, she resolved to simply stop speaking to Roberts. "You've been playing mind games with everybody on the set," she continues at the clip's conclusion.