Ahsoka Episode 6: Something's Fishy About Those Crab Aliens
Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Episode 6 — "Part Six: Far, Far Away"
In Episode 6 of "Ahsoka," Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) finds herself in a galaxy far, far away on the planet Peridea, where Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) and Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) have ended up after being transported through hyperspace by the purrgil toward the end of "Star Wars Rebels."
Honoring Baylan Skoll's (Ray Stevenson) prior agreement with her, Thrawn orders that Sabine be given provisions and a mount so that she can search for Ezra. On her journey, she is attacked by a group of bandits.
Later in the episode, the subtitles show that the bandits speak the Noti language, just like the Noti themselves, the crab-like aliens Ezra has allied himself with. Considering this connection, could "Ahsoka" be setting up the adorable species as having much more sinister intentions than they initially appear to possess?
Could the bandits be leading the Noti?
When Skoll and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) encounter the bandits, Skoll prevents his apprentice from drawing her lightsaber, telling her, "The enemy of our enemy is our friend. For now," suggesting he believes they will be important in their mission to find and stop the Jedi-in-training and her long-lost friend.
While the Noti Ezra has teamed up with are some of the cutest aliens to make their way into the "Star Wars" universe, it's not outside the realm of possibility that they would be working with the bandits, pretending to befriend him while actually monitoring him on their behalf.
On the other hand, it's just as possible — if not more so — that the Noti and the bandits speak the same language because it's Peridea's main dialect. Regardless, Sabine and Ezra should keep their guard up around anyone they didn't know before being brought to the mysterious planet.