Ahsoka Episode 6: Something's Fishy About Those Crab Aliens

Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Episode 6 — "Part Six: Far, Far Away"

In Episode 6 of "Ahsoka," Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) finds herself in a galaxy far, far away on the planet Peridea, where Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) and Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) have ended up after being transported through hyperspace by the purrgil toward the end of "Star Wars Rebels."

Honoring Baylan Skoll's (Ray Stevenson) prior agreement with her, Thrawn orders that Sabine be given provisions and a mount so that she can search for Ezra. On her journey, she is attacked by a group of bandits.

Later in the episode, the subtitles show that the bandits speak the Noti language, just like the Noti themselves, the crab-like aliens Ezra has allied himself with. Considering this connection, could "Ahsoka" be setting up the adorable species as having much more sinister intentions than they initially appear to possess?