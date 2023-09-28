Daredevil's Vincent D'Onofrio 'Threatens' Spider-Man Fan - And It's Hilarious

"Daredevil" and "Hawkeye" star Vincent D'Onofrio must love being the bad guy — in a good way, of course. During the "Born Again: Meet Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio" panel at the 2023 Fan Expo Philadelphia, the man behind New York's Kingpin of Crime, Wilson Fisk, called out an attendee dressed as Spider-Man, promising, "I'm going to get you one day, Spider-Man." Understandably, the crowd in attendance got a huge kick out of the interaction.

While the fan responded in kind with "We will see if that happens," D'Onofrio assured him that he's a man of his word: "There may be a sea of people between us right now, but I'm going to get you, motherf****r." While it might well have been said in jest to the fan who dared choose the wrong cosplay for the occasion, D'Onofrio has had his sights on Spider-Man for some time. For now, though, he can get in line — because if the Marvel Cinematic Universe's schedule is anything to go by, Kingpin is going to have some other issues to address long before he squares off with Spidey (Tom Holland).