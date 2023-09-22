The Walking Dead's Best-Rated Series Is Not The One You Think

It wasn't all that long ago that "The Walking Dead" was the absolute toast of the television world. That adoration was well-earned too, with the often intensely gory zombie drama coming out of nowhere in 2010 to become a ratings juggernaut for AMC. And yes, the flagship series in "The Walking Dead" universe was a legit hit with critics, with early seasons regularly touching the upper 80s on Rotten Tomatoes.

Like audiences, however, critics were far less kind to the series past the mid-point of its 11-season run, with middling RT scores being awarded to several of those seasons. So damaging were the scores, that they skewed the series' overall average on Rotten Tomatoes to the point it no longer boasts the top critical score of the "Walking Dead" franchise. Therefore, it may come as a surprise that the title of the top-rated "Walking Dead" series currently belongs to the just-launched spin-off, "The Walking Dead: Dead City."

Though the series — which follows long-time characters Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohen) and Neegan Smith (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) to a decimated New York City as they search for the former's kidnapped son — aired just six episodes in its first season, it netted an 81% Fresh rating from Rotten Tomatoes critics. That beyond-impressive number slots it into the top spot, just a couple of points ahead of its closest competitors in "The Walking Dead" universe.