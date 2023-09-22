The Wire: How Many Episodes Are There In Total?

While HBO has had its fair share of heavy hitters over the last couple of decades, few have been as well-received as "The Wire." David Simon's Baltimore-set series may have begun as something akin to a police procedural or crime drama, but over the course of its five seasons, it transformed into a top-to-bottom examination of an American city and became one of the greatest TV dramas of all time as a result.

However, with its intimidating reputation and its high critical and cultural regard, a show like "The Wire" can definitely be one of those series that sits on the back burner for a while with some viewers. For that reason, we're going to let you know exactly how much time you'll have to commit when you inevitably sit down with this series.

The five seasons of "The Wire" come in at a pretty reasonable 60 episodes. Like with most HBO shows, this is due to the shorter seasons that the network tends to run with. In the case of this particular series, that leads to each season having either 10, 12, or 13 episodes, which is how we arrive at this otherwise somewhat odd episode count.