What Happened To Lee Dutton Was Yellowstone's Worst Mistake Say Many Fans

Ahead of its fifth and perhaps final season, the Paramount juggernaut "Yellowstone" is in a state of limbo. Season 5, Part 2 was originally scheduled for a Summer 2023 release, but with Kevin Costner's surprise departure, off-screen tensions mounting, and dual Hollywood strikes with no end in sight, it's unclear when audiences will get another peek at the Dutton ranch.

With "Yellowstone" indefinitely on hold, fans have had more time than ever to rewatch and reevaluate old episodes. Even CBS is taking advantage, and on Sunday, September 17, "Yellowstone" made its broadcast television debut, drawing 6.6 million viewers. It will certainly bring new opinions into the fold when it comes to a long-held fan gripe: that Lee Dutton (Dave Annable) was killed off too quickly.

Partway through the "Yellowstone" series premiere, Lee, the eldest Dutton child, and John's (Costner) right-hand man, is killed in a deadly shootout by residents of the nearby Broken Rock reservation. For some fans, it was hard to feel the weight of Lee's death after having known him for less than an episode. "When Lee was killed I felt nothing," wrote one Redditor. "He had zero character development for me to feel anything for him." U/Fallen_Goose_ concurred, adding, "If we knew more about him and more about how crucial he was to the Dutton family and ranch, his death would seem much more impactful."