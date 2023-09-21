What Happened To Lee Dutton Was Yellowstone's Worst Mistake Say Many Fans
Ahead of its fifth and perhaps final season, the Paramount juggernaut "Yellowstone" is in a state of limbo. Season 5, Part 2 was originally scheduled for a Summer 2023 release, but with Kevin Costner's surprise departure, off-screen tensions mounting, and dual Hollywood strikes with no end in sight, it's unclear when audiences will get another peek at the Dutton ranch.
With "Yellowstone" indefinitely on hold, fans have had more time than ever to rewatch and reevaluate old episodes. Even CBS is taking advantage, and on Sunday, September 17, "Yellowstone" made its broadcast television debut, drawing 6.6 million viewers. It will certainly bring new opinions into the fold when it comes to a long-held fan gripe: that Lee Dutton (Dave Annable) was killed off too quickly.
Partway through the "Yellowstone" series premiere, Lee, the eldest Dutton child, and John's (Costner) right-hand man, is killed in a deadly shootout by residents of the nearby Broken Rock reservation. For some fans, it was hard to feel the weight of Lee's death after having known him for less than an episode. "When Lee was killed I felt nothing," wrote one Redditor. "He had zero character development for me to feel anything for him." U/Fallen_Goose_ concurred, adding, "If we knew more about him and more about how crucial he was to the Dutton family and ranch, his death would seem much more impactful."
Lee's death was the catalyst for the series
"Yellowstone" fans may not have been able to truly mourn Lee, who was essentially a stranger, but his death was a real gut-punch to Kayce (Luke Grimes), the prodigal Dutton son. Indeed, Lee's death was a primary factor in Kayce's choice to stick around closer to home, thus entangling him in the ranch's web, for better or for worse.
"Fairly certain he was meant to be used as a plot device to further Kayce's initial arc," wrote u/Lucian_Cisterna. U/kikijane711 added, "He was a catalyst & device. We didn't need to get to know him. Heir apparent dies so younger guilt ridden brother rejoins the fold & Beth has to stay around."
Lee's death certainly shapes the events of "Yellowstone," but fans tend to agree that it is odd how little he is mentioned in ensuing seasons, despite a couple of flashback appearances. "He's not even an afterthought," pointed out u/DylanCampbell03. "I feel like he should definitely be talked about more." Another user noted how Lee is even missing from family portraits.
Lee's absence in later seasons — both from anecdotes and physical memorabilia — is one of many "Yellowstone" plot holes that fans take issue with, including a Chekhov's bomb from Season 2 that never went off.
If anyone wishes Lee had stuck around longer, it was Dave Annable, who wished he could have been a bigger part of the on-set camaraderie. He did, however, get to team up with Taylor Sheridan again on "Special Ops: Lioness."