The Continental: Who Play The Twins & What Do They Look Like Out Of Costume?

Contains spoilers for "The Continental: From the World of John Wick"

Part of the fun of the "John Wick" films involves learning more about this world of assassins filled with colorful characters. And it would seem having a distinct look and theme isn't something hitmen discovered in the 21st century. The new Peacock series, "The Continental," has plenty of dangerous foes who have it out for their targets. The first episode establishes some of the most dangerous of the bunch with the Twins, aptly named Hansel (Mark Musashi) and Gretel (Marina Mazepa).

They make an impression right off the bat with their matching styles, complete with similar hairstyles that would make Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem) from "No Country for Old Men" jealous. But they do more than just make a killer first impression. They are incredibly effective at their jobs, as demonstrated in the finale for "The Continental" Episode 1 — "Brothers in Arms — Night 1." The Twins are ultimately the ones to dispatch Frankie (Ben Robson), putting them directly in the crosshairs of his brother, Winston (Colin Woodell). There's certainly more of the Twins to come, and despite their signature looks, you may recognize the actors out of their costumes.