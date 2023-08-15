John Wick: The Continental - What To Expect From Colin Woodell's Winston

"The Continental: From the World of John Wick" has its sights set on the 1970s, exploring an assassin-filled world as Winston Scott (Colin Woodell) comes into ownership of New York's The Continental hotel. The Peacock show is a precursor to the beloved "John Wick" film series, giving audiences an origin story for Winston, with Woodell portraying a younger version of Ian McShane's fan-favorite character.

In an interview with Empire, conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike, Woodell spoke on the differences between his Winston and McShane's, saying the character's younger incarnation won't have the charismatic showmanship that "John Wick" fans are used to seeing from The Continental's owner. "I love Ian's embellishment [of the character], and how delicious everything is," Woodell said. "To some degree we begin to get there at the end [of 'The Continental'] and you understand what motivates him, but I didn't get to really participate in that deliciousness."

As for the story, it sounds like "The Continental" will continue the trend of the franchise, with Winston set on a path of revenge, fighting through his losses much like John Wick (Keanu Reeves) will do decades later. Woodell teases that this version of Winston is dealing with the loss of his family, seeking revenge against those who took his love from him, eventually leading him to the infamous hotel.