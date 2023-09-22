The Continental: Who Is The Adjudicator & What Does She Look Like Unmasked?

Contains spoilers for "The Continental: From the World of John Wick"

The "John Wick" movies have always kept part of its mythos shrouded in mystery. The High Table, while clearly made up of important individuals, has remained elusive in the four feature films so far, but viewers got a glimpse into their inner workings in "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum." The film introduces the Adjudicator (Asia Kate Dillon), an agent of the High Table sent to deal with matters related to John Wick (Keanu Reeves). She meets with Winston (Ian McShane) and the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) after discovering they aided Wick after he was excommunicado. She remains non-violent, merely serving as a messenger while others do the dirty work.

While "The Continental" takes place several decades before the events of "John Wick," some things never change, and the High Table still has an Adjudicator to acquire information and send messages. Only this time around, the position's played by Katie McGrath. She debuts in the first episode, "Brothers in Arms — Night 1." She remains to the side while a henchman beats up the man who betrayed Frankie (Ben Robson) at the hotel in the show's opening sequence. You may not recognize McGrath's Adjudicator as she wears a distinct mask, but without it, you'd likely remember her from one of the many high-profile roles she's had over the years.