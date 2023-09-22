The Continental: Who Is The Adjudicator & What Does She Look Like Unmasked?
Contains spoilers for "The Continental: From the World of John Wick"
The "John Wick" movies have always kept part of its mythos shrouded in mystery. The High Table, while clearly made up of important individuals, has remained elusive in the four feature films so far, but viewers got a glimpse into their inner workings in "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum." The film introduces the Adjudicator (Asia Kate Dillon), an agent of the High Table sent to deal with matters related to John Wick (Keanu Reeves). She meets with Winston (Ian McShane) and the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) after discovering they aided Wick after he was excommunicado. She remains non-violent, merely serving as a messenger while others do the dirty work.
While "The Continental" takes place several decades before the events of "John Wick," some things never change, and the High Table still has an Adjudicator to acquire information and send messages. Only this time around, the position's played by Katie McGrath. She debuts in the first episode, "Brothers in Arms — Night 1." She remains to the side while a henchman beats up the man who betrayed Frankie (Ben Robson) at the hotel in the show's opening sequence. You may not recognize McGrath's Adjudicator as she wears a distinct mask, but without it, you'd likely remember her from one of the many high-profile roles she's had over the years.
Katie McGrath previously appeared in Jurassic World and Supergirl
With striking eyes and dark hair pulled back into a ponytail, the Adjudicator from "The Continental" is clearly Katie McGrath once you see her face. She brings a menacing presence to the miniseries, but it isn't her first time joining a massive franchise. After breaking out as Morgana in several seasons of "Merlin," she moved into blockbuster territory by playing Zara in 2015's "Jurassic World." She was Claire's (Bryce Dallas Howard) assistant in the film, who arguably gets the most horrific death in the franchise when she's attacked by Pteranodons and dropped into the water. The attack continues until the Mosasaurus eats her. The entire "Jurassic World" scene went too far, giving a relatively minor character a death that would've been better suited toward a straight-up villain.
McGrath, like so many other actors these days, also had a foray into the world of superheroes, playing Lena Luthor in "Supergirl." She becomes the new CEO of L-Corp (formerly Luthor Corp) after her villainous half-brother Lex gets incarcerated. She wants to transform the company into a force for good and actually befriends the titular Supergirl (Melissa Benoist).
Lena Luthor may not have been as antagonistic as her infamous half-brother, but McGrath gets to show she can do bad all by herself in "The Continental." With a distinct look, the Adjudicator fits in perfectly with the over-the-top style of this franchise, and even though something obviously happened to her so that there's another Adjudicator in "John Wick: Chapter 3," she makes an impression.