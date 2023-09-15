John Wick: What Does Excommunicado Mean In The Continental?

The "John Wick" universe and its international assassin-for-hire operation can be a convoluted one. It seem like one out of every five people is a highly-trained killer out to get Keanu Reeves' titular hitman. The organizations behind them, the Continental and the High Table, also have a strict set of rules regarding their members' actions, particularly when it comes to what happens on the grounds of a Continental Hotel. So, when John kills Santino D'Antonio in the New York City Continental at the end of "John Wick: Chapter 2," he is declared "excommunicado." But what does that even mean?

As Winston (Ian McShane), manager of the Continental, explains, for violating company rules, John's "life is now forfeit." He will no longer be afforded the protections provided by the Continental or the High Table, which is problematic considering he ends the movie with a $14 million bounty on his head. By being declared excommunicado, John essentially becomes the number one target for the globe-spanning cabal of assassins he once worked with.

Much like a church member is shunned by their former peers when they're excommunicated, when a Continental member is declared excommunicado, they lose the support and sanctuary they'd previously relied on.