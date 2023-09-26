Who Did Late Child Star Austin Majors Play On NCIS?

Austin Majors' time on "NCIS" may have been brief, but he kept so busy with other projects that it makes sense he couldn't stick around for too long. The same year he appeared on the procedural, he also had roles in "The Ant Bully" and "American Dad!" He would continue acting for several more years until 2009, but he kept the creative flame going. He got to work behind the camera, serving as the cinematographer and editor for the short film "Hero" in 2015. He also produced music under the name "Pope!" with his tracks being available on Spotify.

From his LinkedIn profile, it's clear Majors had big ambitions to continue pursuing art in all its forms. After graduating from USC, he worked behind the scenes on several productions. It's a shame he never got the chance to act in a major production after 2009, as his time working on different facets of a production surely would've informed more mature performances.

Of course, no one will miss Majors as much as his family. Following his death, they released a statement published by People, "Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever." Fortunately, there are many different roles out there, including one on "NCIS," fans can remember him from.