Who Did Late Child Star Austin Majors Play On NCIS?
Austin Majors was an immensely talented child actor. He was best known for playing Theo Sipowicz on "NYPD Blue," but he amassed numerous roles during his time in the industry in the likes of "Treasure Planet," "According to Jim," and "How I Met Your Mother." Tragically, the young actor passed away at the age of 27 on February 11, 2023. Fortunately, he left behind plenty of roles for fans to remember him by, and some may have forgotten his brief venture into the world of "NCIS."
To see Austin Majors on "NCIS," you have to go back to Season 3, Episode 19 — "Iced." Majors plays one of two boys introduced early in the episode who stumble upon a dead Marine who's frozen in a pond. It's at this point the main NCIS team gets called in to investigate the suspicious circumstances, and they discover several more bodies that could be connected to the Marine. It's a good, old-fashioned "NCIS" case with Majors taking on the part of the younger brother, Jeremy Hodges. After appearing in 48 episodes of "NYPD Blue" from 1999 to 2004, he was well-suited to play this part in 2006.
Austin Majors last acted in 2009
Austin Majors' time on "NCIS" may have been brief, but he kept so busy with other projects that it makes sense he couldn't stick around for too long. The same year he appeared on the procedural, he also had roles in "The Ant Bully" and "American Dad!" He would continue acting for several more years until 2009, but he kept the creative flame going. He got to work behind the camera, serving as the cinematographer and editor for the short film "Hero" in 2015. He also produced music under the name "Pope!" with his tracks being available on Spotify.
From his LinkedIn profile, it's clear Majors had big ambitions to continue pursuing art in all its forms. After graduating from USC, he worked behind the scenes on several productions. It's a shame he never got the chance to act in a major production after 2009, as his time working on different facets of a production surely would've informed more mature performances.
Of course, no one will miss Majors as much as his family. Following his death, they released a statement published by People, "Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever." Fortunately, there are many different roles out there, including one on "NCIS," fans can remember him from.