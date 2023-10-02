Family Guy Should Never Have Resurrected Brian

"Family Guy" doesn't tend to be associated with warm, fuzzy emotions for fans, but the death of Brian (Seth MacFarlane) actually provoked a lot of intense feelings from audience members.

His passing — which comes after a graphic, brutal car accident in the middle of the episode "Life of Brian" — is handled seriously within the show. The grief of the Griffin family is explored in a semi-serious but surprisingly respectful manner. The feelings of Stewie (also MacFarlane) in particular are deconstructed in a way that is genuinely tender. The show then brings in Vinny (Tony Sirico), a dog with a Yonkers accent, for a few episodes to act as a stopgap character — and he adds a new wrinkle to the show's established dynamics, that freshens up the sitcom in an intriguing way.

Then the series literally pressed the reset button, undoing Brian's death. And looking back, this was a big mistake.

This was done, according to series creator Seth MacFarlane, because Brian's death was so upsetting to the audience. In the series, Vinny steps aside gallantly, and everything goes back to the way it was before Brian died. Nine seasons have passed by since "Christmas Guy" first aired, and none of the directions in which the show has taken Brian's character suggests that his resurrection was a worthwhile idea. Frankly, "Family Guy" hasn't done anything interesting with Brian since bringing him back to life, miring him in tired plotlines revolving around his wannabe ladies' man status or his failed writing career. One can't help but mourn the opportunities lost when Vinny left the series. All of that points up the fact that the show's use of Vinny was underbaked, and that the choice to bring back Brian in a big "gotcha" to the audience a bad idea.