Blue Bloods: Callie Thorne Plays Maggie In More Episodes Than You May Have Realized

"Blue Bloods" is a family show, to the point that even its guest stars have popped up more than once over the years. Callie Thorne — known for her long, rich career in dramas like "Homicide: Life on the Street" and "Rescue Me" — has been playing psychic medium Maggie Gibson on and off since Season 9. But she wasn't just a one-off guest; the actor has appeared as Maggie five different times.

A close friend of Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg), Maggie is occasionally bought in to help Danny and the rest of the department with tough, hard-to-crack cases. Since Maggie claims she has a connection to the spiritual world and Danny is a strictly by-the-books kind of guy, they seem to be completely unlikely friends. Yet Maggie has a gift for helping Danny loosen up. She's even gotten him to sing karaoke on one occasion, hearkening back in a way to Wahlberg's New Kids on the Block past.

Maggie has since become one of the show's most popular guest characters, with one outlet naming her among their 10 favorite recurring personalities — and even as a possible romantic match for Danny.