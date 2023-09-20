Yellowstone Theory: Will Beth Be The Death Of Rip?

The last season of "Yellowstone" is approaching, and only one thing seems certain: at least some of its central characters won't make it out alive. And we don't mean nearly certainly doomed patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner). While John's fate seems to have been sealed by Costner's struggles with Paramount Network brass, there are plenty of other possible targets among the show's far-ranging cast of characters for a tragic conclusion.

Some fans have been considering how the show will end the bittersweet star-crossed ride-or-die pairing of hothead Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and her loyal ranch-hand husband Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser). As any fan knows, Beth has a tendency to get herself into physical fights with other people in public places. Extrapolating from that, u/TwistedFlame95, posting to the "Yellowstone" subreddit, thinks they have a theory as to how Rip might end up exiting the show — and it would be thanks to a heck of a bittersweet twist. "When Beth goes to visit Rip in Texas she might start a bar fight causing rip to have to step in like he always does only for rip to not walk away at the end of it. Either he finally met the bigger bear or ends up getting a [manslaughter] charge."

That would be a fitting gesture for a fella who's always done his best to look out for Beth — and a major consequence for the Dutton daughter, who's always jumping violently into confrontations where she can usually (but not always) handle herself. Other fans posting to the subreddit, however, think Rip's destined for a different ending.