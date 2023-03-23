Yellowstone's Cole Hauser Would Love To Do A Beth And Rip Spin-Off

If there's any couple "Yellowstone" fans have been rooting for since day one, it's the pairing of Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and fiery heir Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly). They've been together since they were teenagers, have endured a lot of strife and dozens of bumps in the road. Below, the (mildly spoiler-y) details on where one star would like to see them headed next.

All of Beth and Rip's pain and passion have finally been rewarded, and they have entered into wedded bliss. In a world where romance sometimes feels as transactional as a land grab, Beth and Rip's union has felt as solid as a rock, something that drives and comforts both characters. But their union has also meant some shifts in the paradigm.

Since the audience has only seen the long history of Rip and Beth's romance through flashbacks, woven intermittently through the first five seasons of "Yellowstone," it's perhaps unsurprising that a prequel series — or, if both characters are lucky, a sequel series featuring the two characters coping with life somewhere else after the events of "Yellowstone" are over — is wanted by the fans.

As it turns out, Cole Hauser is right there with them. "Hell yeah," he told Entertainment Tonight's Cassie DiLaura in January 2022 when asked whether or not he'd appear in a spin-off featuring the two characters.