Yellowstone's Cole Hauser Would Love To Do A Beth And Rip Spin-Off
If there's any couple "Yellowstone" fans have been rooting for since day one, it's the pairing of Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and fiery heir Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly). They've been together since they were teenagers, have endured a lot of strife and dozens of bumps in the road. Below, the (mildly spoiler-y) details on where one star would like to see them headed next.
All of Beth and Rip's pain and passion have finally been rewarded, and they have entered into wedded bliss. In a world where romance sometimes feels as transactional as a land grab, Beth and Rip's union has felt as solid as a rock, something that drives and comforts both characters. But their union has also meant some shifts in the paradigm.
Since the audience has only seen the long history of Rip and Beth's romance through flashbacks, woven intermittently through the first five seasons of "Yellowstone," it's perhaps unsurprising that a prequel series — or, if both characters are lucky, a sequel series featuring the two characters coping with life somewhere else after the events of "Yellowstone" are over — is wanted by the fans.
As it turns out, Cole Hauser is right there with them. "Hell yeah," he told Entertainment Tonight's Cassie DiLaura in January 2022 when asked whether or not he'd appear in a spin-off featuring the two characters.
Cole Hauser adores working with Kelly Reilly
Cole Hauser's lack of hesitation on the subject, he told Entertainment Tonight, stems from one simple fact: he really enjoys working with Kelly Reilly. "I would love to continue working with her. And Taylor (Sheridan, creator of "Yellowstone"). That's why I say yes, and I think, if it presented itself of course I'd definitely entertain it." He added "You'd never know what her and I could get into. With Taylor writing, it could be a really interesting show."
Indeed, the titanic twosome could get up to a lot if they stick together, and make it out of the main series alive — shenanigans enough to fill out a card for Beth Dutton bingo. But in the meantime, Hauser will get in some non-Rip related spin-off experience of his own in the coming months.
It's been announced that he will be playing an unnamed role in the upcoming "Yellowstone" prequel series "1883: The Bass Reeves Story." He refused to divulge any further details to Entertainment Tonight when he met up with them in November 2022 on the red carpet of the "Yellowstone" Season 5 premiere. But he couldn't hide one new physical attribute he's now sporting: A goatee, grown for the role.