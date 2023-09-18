What Does Ahsoka's Grand Admiral Thrawn Look Like Out Of Costume?

There's a massive threat looming over "Ahsoka," and it's only a matter of time before Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) returns to wreak havoc on a galaxy far, far away. "Star Wars" has made a habit of bringing animated characters to live-action, and "Ahsoka" has only continued that trend, with Episode 5 giving two major characters their live-action debuts. However, with the series seemingly moving to a neighboring galaxy for Episode 6, it's finally time for the fan-favorite villain to get the spotlight.

Lars Mikkelsen brings Thrawn to life in "Ahsoka" and may look very familiar without his blue-faced Chiss costume. Outside of "Star Wars," the Danish actor starred in "Sherlock," playing opposite Benedict Cumberbatch's legendary detective as the villain of Series 3, Charles Augustus Magnussen. He also appeared in numerous episodes of "House of Cards" as Viktor Petrov, the President of Russia, and has a recurring role as Stregobor on Netflix's "The Witcher."

Mikkelsen is also a staple of European cinema, with the critically acclaimed actor appearing in numerous Danish and European-based productions, including the film "Headhunter." Despite having a rich background in film and starring in some of the most popular shows of the last decade, Mikkelsen has yet to appear in any live-action theatrical release in the U.S. However, assuming he makes it out of "Ahsoka" alive, a potential return as Thrawn in Dave Filoni's upcoming "Star Wars" movie could change that.