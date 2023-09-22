The Continental Reveals The Nickname Of A Key John Wick Character

Even though "The Continental" might take us back a few years before the Baba Yaga, there are far fewer young and familiar faces than you might have expected in the prequel series to "John Wick." While certain factions and traditions are as present as they were in Keanu Reeves' pistol-packing franchise, the only notable characters that are present are Winston (Colin Woodell) and Charon (Ayomide Adegun), before they made their iconic alliance under the roof of that legendary hotel. Besides them, though, there's one other face that can be easily missed between the back alley dealings and steely-eyed standoffs. When Winston returns home to help out his brother, Frankie (Ben Robson), the two decide that one of their safest bets is seeing their Uncle Charlie, played by Peter Greene.

While he might only be briefly available in "The Continental" to lend Winston a hand (and a car), fans of the "John Wick" franchise might recognize the name of Charlie from our very first encounter with Mr. Wick. After his home gets invaded a second time following his car getting stolen and his dog being (sniffle), well, you know, John is left with a pile of bodies splayed about his living room floor. To erase the issue, he calls in a cleaner called Charlie, played by David Patrick Kelly. Given that nothing is thrown around without intent when world-building, it's safe to say that the Charlie we meet here and the one that came to John's door are one and the same. Also, as revealed in "The Continental," we know a little extra bit of info that explains a lot about the past and present of Charlie The Cleaner.