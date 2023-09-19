Sabrina The Teenage Witch Conjures Holiday Mischief With Zelda & Hilda - Exclusive

Sabrina Spellman is returning for another adventure, and it promises to be a magical and festive ride for fans of Archie Comics' resident teenage witch.

"Sabrina The Teenage Witch Holiday Special" is a 32-page one-shot that contains two stories with a Solstice twist. In "The Longest Night," Sabrina and her friends must contend with a Beast that's impossible to kill in its own world and is a force to be reckoned with everywhere else. So, when the monster finds its way to Sabrina's boarding school and targets her friend, the gang must band together to save the day.

The second tale, "A Very Spellman Solstice," is a throwback story about Hilda and Zelda during their teenage years, which sees them encounter a ghost from the past. According to Jamie L. Rotante, Archie Comics' Senior Director of Editorial, the flashback tale is inspired by a popular movie about witches. "Think Practical Magic with a Solstice spin," she told Looper. "'Tis the season for bewitching."

"Sabrina The Teenage Witch Holiday Special" also sees writer Kelly Thompson and artists Veronica and Andy Fish return to the series. Elsewhere, writer Danielle Paige and artist Veronica Johnson have also lent their talents to the festive special, while Laura Braga has treated fans to some bewitching variant cover art. Furthermore, Looper can exclusively share the covers for the upcoming release, along with some words from the creators.