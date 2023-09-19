Young Sheldon Behind-The-Scenes Moments That Make Us Love The Show Even More

Who doesn't love "Young Sheldon"? The "Big Bang Theory" prequel series has delighted fans for six seasons and counting, building on the lore established by its predecessor while morphing into its own unique thing. And as was the case with the Emmy-winning hit that inspired it, audiences will keep tuning into the exploits of the Cooper family for as long as CBS keeps churning out new episodes.

Created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, the sitcom explores the origins of boy genius Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) as he grows up in small-town Texas with his family: overly protective mom Mary (Zoe Perry), down-to-earth dad George (Lance Barber), doofus older brother Georgie (Montana Jordan), prissy twin sister Missy (Raegan Revord), and rambunctious grandmother Connie "Meemaw" Tucker (Annie Potts). The residents of the fictional town of Medford might not understand young Sheldon, but his family accepts him no matter what.

The onscreen familial bond translates to the cast offscreen as well, as evidenced by the affectionate way they behave in their various promotional appearances. They clearly have a good time making the series, and viewers have just as much fun watching it. For all of the hilarious and touching moments that make it into the show, there are just as many great backstage moments that fans might not even know about. For anyone who can't get enough "Young Sheldon," here are some behind-the-scenes moments that make us love the show even more.