The DCU Is Finally Poised To Match One MCU Record

Let's be clear — quantity does not equal quality, as Marvel Studios has arguably proven with their overcrowded fourth and fifth phases. However, the MCU's appeal was the overarching story carried forth at a semi-consistent pace, which ultimately allowed the massive "Avengers: Endgame" to close out the Infinity Saga without losing the audience's attention. If Marvel released films at the same rate as DC, "Endgame" would still be a long way off — and, chances are, many viewers would have gotten tired of waiting for the payoff or grown out of the superhero genre entirely.

While we could debate the hypothetical merits of a protracted MCU, the Infinity Saga still found much critical and commercial success with its abundant output. The sweet spot the studio seemingly found was three films a year, which allowed them to keep gaps between installments short without overwhelming the casual moviegoer. The studio had its first three-film year in 2017 and is set to maintain that pace with "The Marvels" in 2023.

Contrarily, the DCEU previously maxed out at just two films per year, accomplishing this five years out of its decade-long run. Again, though one may argue some of the projects were more ambitious, this likely didn't help the franchise build or maintain the audience it needed to overcome the many bumps along the way.