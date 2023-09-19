Many Critics Hate Taika Waititi's New Film - Here's What They're Saying & Why

Contemporary critics aren't sure what to make of Taika Waititi right now. After surging from indie director to potential imperial mainstream auteur with the one-two punch of "Thor: Ragnarok" and "Jojo Rabbit" (the latter of which earned him an Oscar for best adapted screenplay), it seemed as though the New Zealand artist could do no wrong. And yet, while his television projects continue to impress, his reputation as a feature film director seems to be rapidly declining.

Following the mixed-to-negative reception of "Ragnarok" follow-up "Thor: Love and Thunder" in 2022, critics waited eagerly to see what Waititi would do when freed once more from the constraints of a 30-film cinematic universe with 2023's "Next Goal Wins" — the result apparently leaves a lot to be desired.

Though Looper's own Reuben Baron gave "Next Goal Wins" a score of 7.5/10 (praising its consistent sense of humor despite the predictable storyline), most critics have a passionately negative response to the film. It currently has a top critics' score of just 31% on Rotten Tomatoes, a career low for Waititi. Even more worrying for the film's prospects, specific comments from high-profile news outlets are so uniquely dismissive that they warrant consideration from audiences looking to see the movie when it debuts this November.