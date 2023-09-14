Next Goal Wins Review: Reverse-Ted Lasso Is Formulaic, But Very Funny

One of the weaknesses of "Next Goal Wins" is that most of the individual players aren't developed. A few — Daru Taumua (Beulah Koale), Nicky Salapu (Uli Latukefu), and Rambo (Semu Filipo) — make positive impressions through humor, but there's really only one player we truly come to care about: Jaiyah Saelua, a fa'afafine third gender player who eventually becomes the team's captain. Jaiyah's story is the most unique and emotionally complex part of the film, and the authentically-cast fa'afafine actor Kaimana is a natural screen presence who deserves many more big acting roles in the future.

Thomas is initially transphobic and antagonistic towards Jaiyah, but he does come to be more understanding and realizes how vital she is to the team's potential success. Some viewers have been put off enough by Thomas' displays of transphobia and gone so far as to describe the film itself as transphobic, or at least a "Green Book"-style usage of a marginalized character to further a cishet white guy's redemption arc. I'm open to hearing criticisms from trans critics, but from my perspective, a film that gets audiences actively applauding and cheering for a trans athlete is a win. Jaiyah holds too much interest of her own to be seen as merely a vehicle for Thomas' growth, and everyone except Thomas accepts her without question. In a way, the film might sadly be more radical today than it was when it was filmed four years ago — it explains how professional sports monitor hormone levels (Jaiyah will eventually need to switch to a women's team), a fact that too many people today actively ignore amidst all the fearmongering about trans women in sports.

"Next Goal Wins" is a bit loose in its middle act, getting by mainly on comedy and good vibes, and with the exception of a few details, you know exactly where it's gonna go in its final act. That final act, however, is thrilling. It plays into the expected underdog sports movie cliches, sure, but it does so with verve and humor. The editing in the final match is great; Waititi's interest in storytelling shines in the way it's presented from the perspective of multiple different narrators, each mythologizing the events in their own fashion. Be sure to stick through the credits as well for one last cheeky laugh. "Next Goal Wins" might not be great cinema, but it's a great time.

"Next Goal Wins" opens in theaters on November 17.