Critical Role: Does Scanlan Marry Pike? The Sad Truth Behind Their Romance

Over the course of "Critical Role" Campaign 1, the members of its central adventuring party, Vox Machina, grow from lighthearted friends to closely knit family members and, in certain cases, even romantic partners. Indeed, not only do Keyleth (Marisha Ray) and Vax'ildan (Liam O'Brien) end up sharing their own, tragic romance together, but Vex'ahlia (Laura Bailey) and Percy (Taliesin Jaffe) also get married. Those four characters aren't the only members of Vox Machina who become romantically involved, either.

As a matter of fact, one of the running jokes of the first "Critical Role" campaign is the initially unrequited attraction that Scanlan Shorthalt (Sam Riegel) feels toward Pike Trickfoot (Ashley Johnson). At the start of the campaign, Scanlan's many romantic overtures to Pike are outright rejected and played for laughs. However, the more that Scanlan matures and grows throughout his time with Vox Machina, the more Pike begins to actually see him as a potential partner.

While they're forced to put their romantic feelings for each other on hold for quite some time, too, Scanlan and Pike do ultimately ask each other out on a date in the final installment of "Critical Role" Campaign 1. In the same episode, it's revealed that Pike later asks Scanlan to marry her. He accepts her proposal, and it's said that their mutual best friend, Grog (Travis Willingham), even carries Scanlan down the aisle at their wedding. However, just because Scanlan and Pike get married doesn't mean that they live happily ever after together.