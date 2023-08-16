Critical Role: Who Is The Most Powerful Member Of Vox Machina?

"Critical Role" fans have had a long time to get to know Vox Machina. The first "Critical Role" campaign revolves entirely around the adventuring party, which is comprised of characters portrayed by the actual play show's core cast of accomplished voice actors. While the series' first campaign came to an end all the way back in 2017, too, it has revisited its Vox Machina characters multiple times since then via several one-shots. Of course, the fictional group's adventures have also served as the source material for the first "Critical Role" animated TV series, "The Legend of Vox Machina."

All of this is to say that most "Critical Role" fans are not only familiar with the show's first adventuring party but have had plenty of time to discuss and debate different things about the group. Certain questions — like where Vox Machina got their name — are easy to answer, while others remain hot topics of debate among fans. In one Reddit thread, "Critical Role" viewers even came together to debate which Vox Machina member is the party's most powerful. The topic, predictably, elicited numerous passionate responses.

The thread never led to one consensus fan pick, but several viewers made strong cases for three "Critical Role" characters, in particular, as the most powerful member of Vox Machina: Keyleth (Marisha Ray), Pike (Ashley Johnson), and Scanlan (Sam Riegel). As one fan argued, "Consistent power goes to KiKi [because] she's near-immortal and can shape[change] at will. But at that level, Pike can auto-succeed in a Divine Intervention and call up the Everlight and Scanman can just Wish the problem away."

With all this in mind, the character that the majority of fans seem to agree is the most powerful and difficult-to-beat member of Vox Machina is ultimately Ray's Keyleth.