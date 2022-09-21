How Adam Sandler Really Feels About Critics Who Hate His Movies

Adam Sandler received some of the best reviews of his career for his performance in the 2019 film "Uncut Gems." In 2022, he received even more acclaim for his role in the Netflix film, "Hustle." As Sandler told Entertainment Weekly, "I knew this movie was a different feel for me, but it's kind of a combination of stuff I've done in the past and a newer version of who I am."

This may be the "new" era of Sandler, but critics haven't always been that kind to the Sandman. While movies like "Happy Gilmore" and "The Wedding Singer" have gone on to become cult classics, "The Ridiculous 6" and "Jack and Jill" have Rotten Tomatoes scores that sit at 0% and 3%, respectively. Suffice it to say that Sandler hasn't always been critics' favorite.

In his review of the 2000 Sandler vehicle "Little Nicky," Roger Ebert said, "What I cannot understand is why [Sandler] has devoted his career to finding new kinds of obnoxious voices and the characters to go along with them." When discussing "The Ridiculous Six," The Wrap called the film "everything wrong with Hollywood for the past two decades." And that's just the tip of the iceberg — Sandler has been receiving notices like these for decades. At this point, Sandler must take some of that criticism to heart, right?