Critical Role: What Happened To Scanlan Shorthalt After The Campaign?

The main "Critical Role" campaigns have featured more than their fair share of memorable characters. From Grog (Travis Willingham) and Jester (Laura Bailey) to Fearne (Ashley Johnson) and Laudna (Marisha Ray), Campaigns 1-3 of "Critical Role" have given fans plenty of fantasy heroes and anti-heroes to add to their list of favorites. However, few "Critical Role" characters have made quite as lasting of an impact as Scanlan Shorthalt (Sam Riegel).

Initially introduced as nothing more than a humorous, vulgar bard, Scanlan is now considered one of the most nuanced members of Vox Machina, the central adventuring party of the first "Critical Role" campaign. Scanlan is, in fact, at the center of not only many of Vox Machina's funniest moments but also some of the team's darkest and most emotionally turbulent. While not every member of the group ultimately makes it out of their adventures alive, either, Scanlan ends up finding more love and wholesome happiness than many, including him, likely ever thought he would.

Indeed, the epilogue of "Critical Role" Campaign 1 sees Scanlan leave his criminal ways behind, find a way for his daughter, Kaylie, to complete her education, and fully commit to a romantic relationship with fellow Vox Machina member, Pike Trickfoot (Johnson). Scanlan then goes on to spend many years with both Pike and Grog and even finds time to write down Vox Machina's story in a book titled, "In the Belly of Dragons: The Legend of Scanlan Shorthalt and Vox Machina." Just because Scanlan gets a happily-ever-after-esque ending doesn't, however, mean that his life remains static in the years after Vox Machina disbands.